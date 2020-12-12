SHIA LeBeouf Accused Of Sexual Abuse By Singer FKA Twigs during their relationship



Grammy nominee, from England, FKA twigs, has reportedly filed charges against her ex-boyfriend, ‘Transformers’ star, Shia LaBeouf, on Friday, December 11, with the Los Angeles Superior Court, accusing the actor of sexual battery and relentless abuse during their short relationship.

-- Advertisement --



FKA twigs, real name, Tahliah Barnett, went on social media to talk about her ordeal, writing, “It may be surprising to you to learn that I was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship. It was hard for me to process too, during, and after I never thought something like this would happen to me”.

She continued, “Which is why I have decided it’s important for me to talk about it, and try to help people understand that when you are under the coercive control of an abuser, or in an intimate partner violent relationship, leaving doesn’t feel like a safe or achievable option. My second worst nightmare is being forced to share with the world that I am a survivor of domestic violence. My first worst nightmare is not telling anyone, and knowing that I could have helped even just one person by sharing my story”.

Apparently, in her accusation, Barnett tells of when she was in the car with LaBeouf, after Valentine’s Day in 2019, and he was driving recklessly, then removing his seatbelt and threatening to crash unless she professed her love for him, alleging that LaBeouf threw her against the car at a petrol station while screaming in her face. She also alleges that the ‘Disturbia’ star knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Shia LaBeouf Accused Of Sexual Abuse By Singer FKA Twigs”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.