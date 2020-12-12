Routine breath test sees two arrested for drug trafficking

Routine breath test sees two arrested for drug trafficking
CREDIT: Policia Local Nerja

A routine breath test saw two arrested for drug trafficking after Nerja police stopped a car and detected a strong smell of marijuana emanating from the inside the vehicle.

WHEN they checked the boot, they found boxes containing black bags full of marijuana buds.

In total, police seized 6.9 kilos of the drug and the two men were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking.

Security Councillor, Francisco Arce congratulated the Local Police “for their professionalism and good work” demonstrating the commitment of the force in “the fight against drug trafficking”.


