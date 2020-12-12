NICOLA STURGEON Reminds Charles And Camilla They Are Not Welcome in Scotland with the current coronavirus rules



Prince Charles and Camilla, are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, and they are believed to have spent every Hogmanay at their Birkhall home, on the Balmoral estate in Scotland, since getting married in 2005, but Scottish National Party leader, Nicola Sturgeon, has revealed how she politely reminded Buckingham Palace of the current rules regarding ‘non‑essential travel between Scotland and other parts of the UK until further notice’.

-- Advertisement --



A source commented, “It’s very sad, but their Royal Highnesses do not want to cause trouble. They understand the difficulties of travelling during the crisis and look forward to returning to Scotland as soon as possible”.

It is now expected the royal couple will instead spend January at Highgrove, in Gloucester, and Ray Mill House, which is Camilla’s home in Wiltshire.

Charles and Camilla spent last January at Birkhall but attracted criticism from members of the SNP after it was revealed Charles had developed coronavirus symptoms just after their arrival, with a palace spokesman stating Charles had not known he had the virus at the time of travelling.

_________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Nicola Sturgeon Reminds Charles And Camilla They Are Not Welcome ”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.