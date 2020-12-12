Newborn Giraffe Named After First Covid Vaccine Patient

NEWBORN giraffe named Margaret after the first woman Covid-19 vaccine patient

A London Zoo has honoured the first woman in the UK to receive the coronavirus vaccine outside of a trial by naming an endangered baby giraffe after her.

90-year-old Margaret Keenan received the Pfizer / BioNTech jab on Tuesday, December 8 right around the time baby Margaret was coming into the world.

“The arrival of our precious giraffe calf on the same day, and actually at the same time, as the much-anticipated Covid-19 vaccination was first administered feels like a real moment of hope, and one we are so keen to celebrate and remember,” said Whipsnade Zoo team leader Mark Holden.

“We very much hope that Margaret Keenan will be able to come in and visit her namesake one day soon, so we can introduce them in person,” said Holden.

