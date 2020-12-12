Keyboard Warrior gets Second Shock

A Wedding planner who was targeted by internet trolls has had a very Happy ever after.

Tristan Moy from Brisbane was originally targeted by two women, who made salacious remarks and posted damming reviews of her wedding planner business run from Indonesia.

A court ruled she was indeed suffering damage psychologically

and her business reputation was being damaged too.

Following the courts ruling both women Stacie lee Issac (33) and Kellie Maree Smith (32), from Melbourne and Queensland were ordered to pay 60,000 dollars and 100,000 dollars respectively.

However, a second court hearing to allow an appeal against the judgement was not attended by Ms Stacie lee Issac as requested.

The judge found that she should pay all the court costs for failing to appear.

MsIssacs was fined a further 10,000 dollars that represented the cost of the hearing, and the wedding planners cost too.

This is proof if it were needed Keyboard Warriors don’t always get away with it, and be careful what you say on social media or how you rate a business online, and if a judge says turn up to court, you should do just that.

