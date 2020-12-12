HITLER’S Alligator Goes On Display In Moscow after dying at Moscow Zoo



Saturn, the 84-year-old alligator that was allegedly Adolf Hitler’s pet, has gone on display in the Darwin Museum in Moscow, after dying in May, at Moscow Zoo, where he had been a huge attraction since 1946.

The reptile was given to the Red Army by British soldiers liberating Berlin at the end of World War Two, where Saturn had been a star attraction at the Berlin Zoo.

Records showed that Saturn was captured in the Mississippi in 1936, and transported to Berlin Zoo, and Dmitry Vasilyev, a vet at Moscow Zoo said it was common knowledge that Hilter loved the creature, and now Russian taxidermists have used Saturn’s skin to recreate a replica, to go on permanent display.

A spokesman for the Darwin Museum said, “The installation of Saturn in the permanent exhibition is the culmination of six months of work by our taxidermists. No reptile of the museum has such a rich biography. Moscow Zoo entrusted us with perpetuating the memory of the alligator Saturn. He was, without exaggeration, a legend of the zoo, and had seen a lot in his lifetime.’

Dmitry Miloserdov, curator of the museum commented it was “The second birth of Saturn – the story of how ‘Hitler’s alligator’ became immortal”.

