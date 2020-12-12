COUNTRY Legend Charley Pride Dies Aged 86 in Dallas, Texas



Charley Pride, the legendary Country music star, has died today, Saturday, December 12, aged 86, in Dallas, Texas, following complications brought on by the coronavirus.

-- Advertisement --



Born in Sledge, Mississippi, one of 11 children, he was the first-ever black Country singer, lending his honeyed baritone to music that captivated audiences, broke racial and cultural barriers and led him to a place in the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2000, as well as being only one of three African-Americans to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Charley was famous for his songs, ‘Mountain Of Love’, ‘Anybody Goin’ To San Antone?’, and ‘Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’’, and of course the epic, ‘Crystal Chandeliers’.

In the early to mid 1970s, Charley became RCA Records’ best selling artiste since Elvis Presley.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Country Legend Charley Pride Dies Aged 86”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.