Christmas comes to the Alcazaba

CHRISTMAS activities organised by the Junta’s Culture and Historic Heritage department centre on Almeria City’s Alcazaba and Museum.

Eloisa Cabrera, the Junta’s delegate to Almeria, stressed that the health and safety measures required by the present health situation would be guaranteed at all times.

With this in mind, half of the activities at the Museum are being held online so that the public can safely attend the events, the delegate announced.

At the Alcazaba, conducted tours are limited to nine people per group, while family workshops have been limited to groups of four and nine, Cabrera explained.

“The programme is diverse and dynamic and will bring Christmas to adults and children alike,” she said.

Alcazaba activities include the Conoce tu Alcazaba (Know your Alcazaba) conducted tours on December 23 and 30 at 10am, which are limited to nine people.

Dramatised tours Sabias Confluencias (Wise Convergences) have been organised for December 22 and 29 at 11am and 12.30pm which again are limited to nine people.

The Villancicos del Mundo (Carols of the World) concert on December 20 will be held at 12 noon in the Alcazaba’s third precinct with a capacity for 150.

Reservations are essential and should be made via the alcazabalameria.ccul@juntadeandalucia.es email address.

