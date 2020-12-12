Another landline prefix for Almeria province

LANDLINE telephone numbers in Almeria province will soon have an 850 prefix in addition to the familiar 950.

The central government’s Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures department is planning modifications for 15 provinces where 85 per cent of Spain’s stock of prefixes that begin with 9 has been used up.

The change also applies to the provinces of Alicante, Cadiz, Cantabria, Ciudad Real, Huelva, Jaen, Lleida, Lugo, Madrid, Malaga, Navarra, Salamanca, Sevilla and Valencia.

All will retain their existing landline numbers that begin with 9 but for new numbers this will be replaced with an 8.

