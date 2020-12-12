ANNE Frank memorial defaced with Nazi Insignia

An Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise, Idaho has been defaced with stickers carrying Nazi insignia and hateful messages. The vandalism to the bronze statue, which was discovered by a horrified visitor on Tuesday, December 8, happened just before the Jewish celebration of Hanukkah.

The statue depicts Anne Frank holding her famous diary and peering out a window, a stark reminder of the 761 days she and her family spent hiding from the Nazis before being sent to a concentration camp in 1944. The effigy was covered in stickers bearing swastikas and messages such as “we are everywhere”.

“What makes this event so sad,” said Dan Prinzing, executive director of the Wassmuth Centre for Human Rights, “was the blatancy where they were placed, how they were placed and the message they were proclaiming.”

This is the second time the memorial has been vandalised, and the centre is raising money to install security cameras in the area to protect the statue. Prinzing also said that a number of concerned citizens have offered to volunteer to stand watch.

