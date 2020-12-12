12-year-old who hid pregnancy gives birth at her home in Cantabria

A 12-year-old girl has given birth at her home in Cantabria, with social services confirming neither the child’s parents nor school were aware she was pregnant.

THE father of the newborn is a 17-year-old member of the same family who lived at the same address, according to El Pais.

The child will be put up for adoption and the process has already begun.

After verifying that both mother and baby are in good health, the Prosecutor’s Office will investigate “whether the pregnancy is the result of some form of sexual assault within the family”.

The baby’s delivery was assisted by medical services after the family called an ambulance, and they were both taken to the Marqués de Valdecilla hospital, in Santander.

The mother has already been discharged, while the child remains under observation.

According to the Spanish newspaper, the young mum was part of a “social services program” because of the “complicated” nature of her family.

The child’s father is in prison serving a sentence for drug trafficking, but the mother and daughter seemed to “do well”, according to social workers.

