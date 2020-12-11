Spain’s Coronavirus figures peak after a month

AFTER a month of constantly falling figures, the number of coronavirus cases peaked again today, Friday, December 11.

The rate went from 188.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days on Thursday, to 189.56 per 100,000, 0.45 per cent more, according to the Ministry of Health.

The last time the incidence rate had risen, this time by 0.7 per cent, was between Friday November 6 and Monday November 9, at the peak of the second wave.

Incidence rates have risen in the Canary Islands (+ 6 per cent), Madrid region (5.9 per cent), Castilla-La Mancha (4.6 per cent), Cataluña (2.85 per cent), the Balearic Islands (2.55 per cent), Valencia region (0.56 per cent) and Cantabria (0.47 per cent).

This week ends with 10,510 new positives and 280 deaths from coronavirus, although it is more difficult to interpret data this week because of the holidays.

The regions with most new cases in the past hours are Madrid (2,122), Cataluña (1,764), Valencia (1,460) and Andalucia (1,192).

The good news is that hospitalisations and admissions to the ICU are still dropping, and there are currently 11,648 people in hospital with coronavirus, and 2,100 in intensive care.

