GUARDIA CIVIL officers arrested an alleged hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a cyclist at the end of October in Nijar.

Despite his injuries the cyclist managed to write the vehicle’s number plate in the sand where he had fallen on a country road connecting the AL-3106 with the Ramblar Alta.

-- Advertisement --



Guardia Civil investigators recently traced the driver to a country property where they found the vehicle hidden and covered up, showing damage compatible with the accident.

The car, a Volkswagen Golf, also lacked an ITV inspection certificate and although the owner initially denied that it was his, he finally admitted that it belonged to him.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Quick-thinking cyclist in Nijar.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.