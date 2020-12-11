Pulpi, a good place to end up

THE Vuelta a Andalucia cycle race’s first stage will finish in Pulpi.

Juan Pedro Garcia, Pulpi’s mayor, the town hall’s Sports councillor Maria del Mar Sanchez and the Vuelta’s organiser Joaquin Reyes, recently signed the agreement to set the finishing line on February 17 at the Pulpi Geoda.

The Vuelta is a top-level sporting event with five stages, finishing on February 21 and attracting leading national and international cyclists and their teams who will be seen in more than 130 million homes in five continents.

