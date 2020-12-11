Man fakes crime to avoid paying fines

A MAN, 34, was arrested by National Police in Malaga for pretending to be the victim of a crime in order to avoid an embargo on his paycheck.

The investigation began when police received a complaint stating that he had received a paycheck embargo notification from the Tax Agency for non-payment of several traffic fines, although he did not know that he was the owner of the offending vehicle.

The police discovered that, in 2015, the owner of the vehicle gave it to her ex-partner and this person sold it to a third party – the alleged victim and complainant – although they took all the necessary steps for the sale of the vehicle, except filing documents with the Provincial Traffic Headquarters.

When the former owner of the vehicle received several complaints, she went to the traffic department, and found that the transfer had not been made. She contacted her ex-boyfriend again and he provided all the documentation signed by the person who bought the vehicle, which was taken to the traffic department to support their case.

The alleged victim lied in his statement upon learning that, because he owed more than €4,600 in fines, his salary would be embargoed. He claimed that he never owned the vehicle and that someone else, without his consent, put it in his name.

He was arrested for faking a crime.

