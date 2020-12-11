lloyds equality gap

In an open and frank admission of their pay structure LLOYDS Bank admit an ethnic pay gap.

Lloyds Bank has revealed their black employees are paid 20 per cent less than their white colleagues, and it immediately pledged to increase black staff in their senior roles from 0.6 per cent to at least 3 per cent by 2025.

Lloyds claim the pay gap is due to their being less black people in senior roles.

The bank also revealed that the median pay gap between black employees and their peers is 19.7 per cent and the bonus gap was 37.6 per cent.

Lloyds is the first UK major bank to disclose fully its ethnicity pay gap in the report published today, December 11.

