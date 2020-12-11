French Minister Warns Britons May Need Visas For Trips Longer Than 3 months Post-Brexit.

Clement Beaune has warned British citizens that they could need visas for post-Brexit trips to Europe that last longer than three months. France’s Junior Minister for European Affairs made the statement during a visit to the Gare du Nord station in Paris. He was there to examine the new border facilities that have been put in place in preparation for Britain’s departure from the EU.

Speaking to an assembled group of reporters, Beaune said, “For stays of more than three months, there may be visa applications, professional or other, and this is a point that is still under discussion.” While the minister admitted that the specific arrangements are still being negotiated, he made it clear that “whatever happens on January 1, we will be in a different universe.”

It is currently expected that, without an overriding agreement, the UK will be subject to the EU’s 90/180 rule that only allows tourists to stay for up to 90 days in a six-month period in the Schengen zone.

s reported recently by the EWN, Holidaymakers from the UK are also currently facing a temporary ban from EU nations in the event of a no-deal Brexit, as the European bloc only allows non-essential travel from countries that have low infection rates. Given the current scale of the outbreak in the UK, the EU currently has said it currently has no plans to add the nation to its list of safe countries.

