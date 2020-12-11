FRANCE to Allow Ski Resorts to Reopen on January 7- if Virus Conditions Permit.

Two French government sources have said ski resorts will be allowed to reopen lifts on January 7, 2021, as long as the coronavirus situation allows after Prime Minister Jean Castex met ski resorts’ representatives to discuss the matter. France began easing its second COVID-19 lockdown in November but President Emmanuel Macron said that winter sports resorts in France would not be able to reopen before the end of the year as the country needs to contain the new wave of infections across the country.

During the first wave of infections last season, some ski centres became breeding grounds for the epidemic, helping to accelerate its spread across Europe. France has 250 ski centres and is making random border checks to stop French people getting infected with COVID-19 by crossing into countries where resorts remain open

Italy, France and Germany, are keeping winter sports under wraps over the holiday period in a bid to control the pandemic.

