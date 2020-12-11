Elderly man dies in head-on collision with school bus

A MAN, 81, died in a head-on collision with a school bus in Ibiza this morning, Friday, December 12.

Guardia Civil have confirmed that the man, who was driving a van, died instantly. His body was trapped inside the wreckage and had to be extracted by firemen.

The most probable cause for the accident, the emergency services reported, was the wet road, on Camino Davall sa Serra, off the es Cubells road in Sant Josep.

It appears he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the bus which was heading to Urgell Primary School at the time, carrying five boys and two girls.

The children were not injured but they were taken to Can Misses hospital to be checked. One girl sustained bruises.

The 28-year-old driver of the bus sustained a head injury and whiplash, but remained conscious at all times.

The bus monitor, aged 61, was slightly injured.

Local Police, Guardia Civil, paramedics and firemen attended the scene, as well as the Ibiza funerary services, according to the local town hall.

