Death in Police Custody of Cambridgeshire Man

AN investigation has begun into the death in police custody of a Cambridgeshire man. The death occurred at the Police Investigation Centre in Kings Lynn in November.

An unnamed man, aged 51, died in police custody in Norfolk after he was arrested in Cambridgeshire town. The man entered police custody shortly before 8pm on November 24 after his arrest in Wisbech.

Graham Beesley, Regional Director for the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said, “The man’s next of kin have been notified of his death and my thoughts remain with them and all those affected by this loss.

“As this man has sadly died while in police custody it is important we carry out an independent investigation into all the circumstances surrounding his death.

“We will be looking at the risk assessments made and care plan put in place concerning this man, and the welfare checks that were made on him during his detention.”

A post-mortem has already been conducted on the unnamed man, but results are said to be “inconclusive”. The death is being investigated by the IOPC and inquest will also be held.

