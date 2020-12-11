Costa del Sol wants to allow antigen tests

THE President of the Costa del Sol Tourism Board, Francisco Salado, has said that the government should allow tourists who have taken an antigen test before travelling.

He explained that this would not make their trip as expensive as the PCR test, but insisted on the need for visitors to be tested.

Since November 23, arriving tourists from a list of 67 countries must have a negative PCR test 72 hours before travelling to enter Spain.

The Canary Islands, despite the measures put in place by the central government, has decided to go out on a limb to save its tourist trade and as of this week, is accepting the quicker and less expensive antigen tests, allowing entrance if the test is negative.

Salado said that they have been asking for similar measures for a long time, as it would make it easier for tourists to visit the Costa del Sol and help the tourism trade.

