ASDA And Uber Eats Present New Online Delivery Service in 100 stores around the UK



Supermarket chain Asda has rolled out its new collaboration with Uber Eats, already available in more than 100 stores nationwide, where customers can choose their groceries online, then have them delivered to their home, sometimes in as little as 30 minutes, after trials were carried out in 25 stores during the Summer to test the market demand.

Asda has seen an increase in the numbers of shoppers wanting to purchase online, and wanting speedy home deliveries, and with this new initiative, shoppers can simply sign up to the Uber Eats app, then choose online with Asda, from a wide range of 350 items, both Asda products, and branded essentials, the order is confirmed online, then an Uber Eats rider delivers the order to your door.

Delivery slots went live in the last few weeks for Christmas orders and last-minute buying, with Simon Gregg, the Vice President of Asda’s online department, saying, “We’re pleased to be able to offer the convenience of rapid delivery across a wide range of products, to more Asda customers through the extension of our partnership with Uber Eats”.

