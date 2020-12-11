Airbnb Value Soars to $100 Billion After Stock Market Debut

Shares of Airbnb rocketed to $100 billion after hitting the stock market yesterday, continuing the trend of investors swarming to tech companies in 2020.

Airbnb opened at $146 on the Nasdaq, far above the IPO price of $68 per share that raised $3.5 billion for the company, hitting a high of $165 and closing at $144.71. The surge is value marked an impressive recovery for Airbnb, whose short term rental platform was badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic alongside other tourism companies.

The San Franciso company made a dramatic comeback partly due to travelers avoiding hotels and hostels when global restrictions eased. The stake of Brian Chesky, Airbnb’s CEO, is now worth an impressive $11 billion

Founded in 2008 as a platform for booking conference rooms, Airbnb’s stock market debut was one of the most hotly anticipated financial events of a year marked by turbulent global markets yet enormous tech profits.

Airbnb’s value was listed at $31 billion in its last pre-Covid-19 private fundraising in 2017, more than 3 times less than its current astronomical value. Meanwhile, food delivery company DoorDash experienced its own leap in value as it hit the stock market, doubling in value.

