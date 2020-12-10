A woman who knifed a man in the back after a row and left him for dead has been jailed.

LEANNE Bentley, 28, got into a fight with Peter Richardson after he let himself into a friend’s property uninvited and refused to leave on May 20.

-- Advertisement --



The argument continued into the front garden, as the neighbours looked on.

Mr Richardson was asked to leave again, and as he apologised and turned to walk away, Bentley “ran out from the house and stabbed him in the back with a knife”.

The victim walked away from the house before collapsing a short while later.

A passer-by called an ambulance and Mr Richardson was taken to hospital, where he died in the early hours of the next morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Butterworth, of GMP’s Major Investigation Team, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man lost his life as he was walking away from the situation and not looking for conflict.

“This attack by Bentley was brutal, unwarranted and has sadly cost Peter his life.

“Our thoughts remain with Peter’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time as they come to terms with this loss.”

Bentley of Wythenshawe was sentenced today, Thursday, December 10, at Manchester Crown Square Court to six years and nine months in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Woman who knifed a man after row and left him for dead has been jailed”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.