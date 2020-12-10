Twitter boss donates $15 million to fund income support in the US

TWITTER boss Jack Dorsey donates $15 million (€12.4 million) to fund income support in the US which will help cities send cheques to more than 1,500 families.
Jack, as he goes by on the social media platform, is looking to fund the universal basic income programme after it was revealed that poverty rates have risen in the country amid the economic collapse sparked by the COVID pandemic.
This is the billionaires’ second donation and comes at a crucial time as more than 12 million Americans could be at risk of losing access to unemployment benefits as the government’s virus aid is set to expire at the end of the month, after extension negotiations have dragged on for months.
30 cities in the network will be provided up to $500,000 (€414,000) each for their universal basic income programmes thanks to Dorsey’s generous donation, many of which have been announced in recent months as the crisis has unfolded.
