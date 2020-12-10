Twitter boss donates $15 million to fund income support in the US

Jack, as he goes by on the social media platform, is looking to fund the universal basic income programme after it was revealed that poverty rates have risen in the country amid the economic collapse sparked by the COVID pandemic.

This is the billionaires’ second donation and comes at a crucial time as more than 12 million Americans could be at risk of losing access to unemployment benefits as the government’s virus aid is set to expire at the end of the month, after extension negotiations have dragged on for months.