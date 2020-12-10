Migrants from Canary Islands Detained In Valencia After Testing Positive

MIGRANTS from the Canary Islands have been detained in Valencia after testing positive for Covid-19

Sixteen migrants who were transferred from the Canary Islands were detained on arrival in Valencia on Tuesday, December 8 after some tested positive for coronavirus. The migrants were part of a group of more than 300 who arrived at the Valencian airport of Manises on flights operated by Ryanair and Vueling between December 6 and December 8.

The Unified Union of the National Police (SUP) slammed the decision to allow the migrants to move to mainland Spain, claiming that when they arrived on flights from the airports of Gran Canaria, Tenerife North and Lanzarote it was “without having passed the PCR tests to find out if they are infected with the coronavirus.”

Of the sixteen immigrants arrested on Tuesday in Valencia, two tested positive for Covid-19 and have been transferred to the General Hospital in Alicante. The remaining fourteen are also in the Alicante capital to spend the quarantine in the Generalitat field hospital.

