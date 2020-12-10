LICENCES to open new gambling establishments suspended indefinitely in Madrid

Regional vice president Ignacio Aguado has announced that the licences to open new bookmakers or gambling establishments will continue to be suspended after more than a year, as the new Gaming law still has not been approved.

In response to pressure for greater control and regulation of the gambling activity in the Capital, the minister for Justice and The Interior, Enrique Lopez, began reforming the laws; around the same time, in November 2019, the regional government suspended the granting of new licences.

This stoppage was endorsed in a “decree suspending the granting of new authorizations for the opening of collective money and gambling establishments, gambling halls and specific betting shops in the Community of Madrid”, which was published at the end of February 2020 but retroactively from November 29. The intention of the regional government is to keep it in force until the approval of the new decree for planning the activity on which the regional government is already working.

