ITALY Football Legend Paolo Rossi Dies Aged 64 announces RAI Sport channel



Paolo Rossi, the Juventus, AC Milan, and Italy striker, arguably one of the greatest strikers of all time, has passed away aged 64, in the early hours of Thursday, December 10, as announced by the RAI sports channel whom Rossi was working for as a football pundit.

Rossi was the biggest star of the supreme Italian World Cup-winning team at the 1982 finals in Spain, scoring six goals in the tournament, sending him into Italian footballing folklore, scoring 20 goals, and winning 48 caps for his country, along with The Golden Boot and The Golden Ball trophies in 1982.

Enrico Varriale, RAI’s sports presenter, and colleague of Rossi led the tributes, “Such terribly sad news, Paolo Rossi has left us. Unforgettable Pablito, who made all of us fall in love in that summer of 1982, and who was a precious and competent work colleague in RAI over recent years. RIP dear Paolo”.

Paolo Rossi scored a total of 134 goals in 338 club matches, one European Cup, two Serie A titles, and one Coppa Italia.

