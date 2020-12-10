Fire-protection for Javea beaches

JAVEA is Europe’s first municipality to provide beaches with strategies for fighting forest fires.

The plan centres on Granadella and La Barraca (also known as Portitxol), both of which are reached through woods and receive huge numbers of visitors each summer.

Medi XXI, a forestry assessment and environmental solutions company, has weighed up which situations would be most dangerous, evaluating available resources and scenarios where beachgoers should be evacuated or advised to stay put.

As well as pinpointing weak points, Medi XXI, has created procedures to be applied in an emergency while coming up with ways of improving security and rapid response in urgent situations.

These range from clearing woodland in strategic points to installing outsize sprinklers. These have already been used successfully in containing forest fires in Javea and in this case would be used to protect evacuation routes.

Granadella’s two paths are long but would be impassable in a rapidly-spreading blaze, prompting the possibility of installing a floating platform that could be towed to safety should it be necessary to evacuate beachgoers via the sea.

The fire risk also makes it as importance as ever to limit the number of beachgoers on both Granadella and La Barraca, the town hall pointed out.

