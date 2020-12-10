Fines for misuse of parking permits

LOCAL POLICE in Malaga have reported that they have fined 19,836 people in the past seven years for misuse of accessible parking spaces.

-- Advertisement --



In most cases, the fines were for people parking in the spaces without having the proper permit. Almost 360 parked in accessible spaces without making the permit visible and another 267 parked in the spaces when they were not accompanied by the holder of the permit.

Meanwhile, 258 fines were for parking on pedestrian crossing ramps and 50 were for stopping in area destined exclusively to holders of permits.

Hundreds of people have lost their permits for using them fraudulently, the Local Police reported. In some cases, the permits had been duplicated and given or sold to others, while other people had provided false details in order to obtained them, and in most cases, the misuse of the parking permits was because the vehicles were driven by relatives of the holders of the permit and used accessible spaces when they were not with the person suffering from limited mobility, in many cases, the holder was already deceased.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “20000 people fined for misuse of parking permits”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.