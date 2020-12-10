Female TV journalist and women’s rights activist shot and killed in Afghanistan

A female TV journalist and women’s rights activist has been shot and killed in Afghanistan.

Malalai Maiwand was a reporter at Enikas Radio and TV in Nangarhar.

She was murdered along with her driver in an attack on their car in Jalalabad on Thursday, December 10, while “on her way to the office”, confirmed Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor.

Maiwand’s death takes the number of journalists and media workers killed in Afghanistan this year to 10.

According to the Afghan interior ministry, the majority of journalists killed in the last 15 years have been victims of the Taliban.

However, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied the group’s involvement in the incident, and so far no other group has claimed responsibility.

“With the killing of Malalai, the working field for female journalists is getting more smaller and the journalists may not dare to continue their jobs the way they were doing before,” Nai, a pro-media organisation in Afghanistan, said in a statement.

This is the second tragedy to hit Maiwand’s family. Her mother, also an activist was shot dead by an unknown gunman in 2015.

