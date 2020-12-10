Fake electricity technicians tricked elderly to steal from them

NATIONAL POLICE arrested three men who tricked elderly people, pretending to be electricity technicians, and stole cash and jewellery from their homes in Marbella.

They would call the victims to tell them that there was a problem with their electric supply which was making bills higher than necessary, and get the elderly people to agree to a house call.

Two of them would then visit the house, and while one kept the occupant busy, supposedly testing the electric supply in one part of the house, the other would search other rooms for cash, jewellery and valuables.

The men, aged 32, 40 and 65, would also take credit cards, and telling the victims that it was necessary in order to pay them back the money which was owed to them, got them to reveal their PIN numbers.

They had been active throughout Spain, but had settled in Marbella recently, committing crimes along the Costa del Sol, the National Police reported.

The officers seized numerous watches and pieces of jewellery, €4,000 in cash and fake uniforms, as well as equipment for electrical work.

