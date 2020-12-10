Cumulative incidence of Covid in Spain continues to fall

The cumulative incidence of Covid in Spain has fallen again to 188 per 100,000 inhabitants.

THERE are currently only four communities in the country with a figure above 250. Even so, the incidence has apparently grown in five regions.

The Ministry of Health announced 7,955 new infections in the last 24 hours, and 325 Covid-related deaths.

This brings the total number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic to 47,344 and the number of positive cases to 1,720,056.

There are currently 11,965 hospitalised Covid patients across the country, with 22.4 per cent of ICU beds occupied by people with the virus, and 9.6 per cent of conventional hospital beds.

Despite the improvement in the figures, Director of the Centre for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, stressed that “we are not in a good situation” and while “we are going where we want to be, the situation is not desirable.”

