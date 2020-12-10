British cabinet minister compared to Bart Simpson

BRITISH cabinet minister Michael Gove joked of his fondness for Groundskeeper Willie after his behaviour over Brexit was compared to Bart Simpson.

The British cabinet office minister highlighted the fictional Scottish school janitor during exchanges in the House of Commons in London, only to be told that Willie declared his support for Scottish independence at the 2014 referendum.

Scottish National Party MP Owen Thompson had raised The Simpsons by suggesting Mr Gove was following the Bart approach of claiming “I didn’t do it” for anything that goes wrong.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Thompson said, “While the minister is telling Northern Ireland it can have the best of both worlds, he’s using the same reasoning to tell Scotland to shut up and get back in your box, all while claiming any negative impacts are not actually Brexit-related.”

Aberdeen-born Mr Gove replied, “Well, I’ve always thought the Simpsons character I most remembered was Groundskeeper Willie because he’s an Aberdonian.”

