Argentinean fugitive arrested

A MAN wanted by Interpol for the abuse of his two young nieces was arrested in Madrid.

The man was wanted by the Argentinean authorities for the alleged repeated sexual abuse of his two nieces when he was looking after them in their home in Buenos Aires in 2011.

His home in Madrid was found and put under surveillance in an investigation which began in November with the collaboration of Interpol.

He was due to appear in the National Court, pending extradition.

His arrest was captured on national TV, as an Antena 3 team of journalists was shadowing the National Police unit for Fugitives at the time.

