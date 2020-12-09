Woman sentenced to 48 weeks in prison for theft and fraud

A 52-YEAR-OLD woman has been sentenced to 48 weeks in prison after she was found guilty of theft and fraud by false representation in York.

During the first week of December, Michelle Dillon is said to have approached and befriended her victims in pubs and restaurants before stealing from them.

The first incident occurred on December 4 when Dillon first approached a woman waiting in a restaurant in York and asked about the food, however, upon leaving the restaurant, the woman realised her purse had been stolen from her handbag.

Then on December 5, Dillon struck up a conversation with a woman in a pub in Thirsk before attempting to steal her purse but instead grabbed her Filofax, which was noticed by the victim’s son-in-law who detained Dillon and called the police.

Officers searched Dillon’s bag and found the Filofax as well as belongings stolen from the woman in York the previous day, plus a number of other bank cards, store cards and identification cards under a range of names.

Dillon appeared at York Magistrates Court on Monday, December 7, where she was found guilty of five counts of fraud by false representation and three counts of theft.

