The Salon Varietes Theatre in Fuengirola needs urgent help

THE battle is on to save the Salon Varietes Theatre in Fuengirola which has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic and has now had to cancel its latest shows including the annual box office earner, its pantomime.

The vision for the theatre was always simple, to provide a safe place for families to come and enjoy great entertainment the Costa del Sol’s only English language permanent theatre has been entertaining the mainly expatriate community for 35 years.

This ongoing uncertainty puts the Theatre in a perilous situation as they receive no grants or official funding and rely on the money generated from “bums on seats” to fund all productions.

They have to raise €30,000 to meet their financial obligations by March 2021 and they are looking for those who have enjoyed visiting the SV for financial assistance and all donations can be made by visiting the Salon Varietes page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-our-salon-01.

In just one day, they received more than €2,000 in donations but there is plenty of time for people to consider other ways that they can help perhaps with a coffee morning (no more than six at a time), perhaps a golf tournament, becoming a patron of the theatre or indeed one of the many other ways in which funds are raised for good causes.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/salonvarietestheatre to find out the latest news and how the appeal is going.

