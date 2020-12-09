Teenager Pleads Guilty After Attacking Police Office

TEENAGER pleads guilty after attacking a police officer while being searched. The sixteen-year-old who cannot be named was being handcuffed when he punched a Leicester police officer in the face.

The incident occurred on September 12 in the Ashby area, when police officers detained a sixteen-year-old boy on Burton Road. The case was heard at Leicester Magistrates Court on Monday December 7 and the boy plead guilty to wounding a person.

The police constable suffered from significant facial injuries including a broken septum, broken nose, and torn flesh. She has had one surgery already and is waiting on a further surgery and needed three months off work due to the injuries.

The officer said: “It happened so quickly and I didn’t know what had hit me. I just felt extreme pain and realised I couldn’t see properly.

“It does make me angry that I was out doing my job and I have been attacked in this way.”

The boy will appear in court for sentencing in January.

