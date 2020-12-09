Spanish companies among leaders in transparency & environmental action

TEN Spanish companies have been named among the 131 European companies as leaders of transparency and environmental action.

Aena, Cellnex, Dia, Enagás, Endesa, Ferrovial, Grupo Logista, Miquel y Costas, Naturgy, Red Eléctrica, Siemens Gamesa and Telefónica have been included in List A of the NGO CDP, a ranking that names those companies that are leading transparency and environmental action.

This year, the list has included more than 300 companies worth about €12.4 billion, which represents an increase of 50 per cent compared to last year that “shows a growing environmental awareness in the business world in 2020.”

Globally, Spain is one of the leading countries in Europe, along with France, Germany and the UK, with the 10 companies named in List A totalling more than €115,626 million in value.

The companies in List A come from around the world, with a greater origin from Europe (131), Asia (103) and the United States (62).

In Europe that breaks down to France (18), Germany (18), Spain (10), Norway (9), the Netherlands (9) and Switzerland (9).

This year there has been a greater number of companies that have chosen to be transparent in the disclosure of their data due to greater pressure from the market, which requires greater transparency.

Likewise, the increase in companies rated with an A in their scores on climate change for combating deforestation and aquifer security indicates that there has been an increase in action in these areas, since the higher levels of disclosure do not they are fully responsible for this increase.

List A comes just before the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement, when the world’s governments are expected to release their updates on their national plans on climate change to build momentum ahead of COP26.

