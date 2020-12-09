THE Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, formally launched the sixth edition of the Guardia Civil calendar with profits obtained from its sale to being donated to the Spanish Federation of Food Banks (FESBAL), an organisation that fights against hunger, poverty and food waste through its use and distribution to the neediest people.

The presentation of this calendar took place at the headquarters of the General Directorate of the Guardia Civil on December 9 and was attended by the Secretary of State for Security, Rafael Pérez; the general director of the institution, María Gámez; the general director of FESBAL, Miguel Fernández, and many of the officers who appear in the calendar

Food banks arrived in Spain in 1987 and nine years later FESBAL was created and now operates 54 centres throughout Spain which are currently working at full capacity to satisfy those in need of assistance.

The 2021 edition, now on sale priced at €5, includes photographs of members of the Guardia Civil belonging to units such as Citizen Security, Criminalistics Service, Rural Action Group, Maritime Service, Mountain Service, Air Service, Cynological Service, Traffic Group, Reserve and Security Groups, Seprona, Explosives Deactivation and Defence Service CBRN, Special Group of Underwater Activities and Cavalry Squad.

