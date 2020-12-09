AN off-duty Guardia Civil officer surprises two thieves after they robbed a bar in the centre of Torrevieja.

The events, which occurred not far from the police station on November 26, happened when the officer of the Torrevieja Guardia Civil was on his way to start work at around 5.35 am.

On his walk, he accidentally surprised two known criminals while they were robbing the bar and when he shouted “Stop, Guardia Civil!” the men made their escape.

While he was chasing them, he phoned the station and another officer joined him in the pursuit of the thieves who, after a lengthy chase, were eventually caught and arrested.

The two men (one British and one Spanish), aged 31 and 35, were arrested and eventually sent to jail, on robbery with force charges and evading police.

€318 was seized from the robbery as well as numerous bottles of alcoholic beverages from the bar.

