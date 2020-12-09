MINO RAIOLA Says He Is Working To Delete FIFA From Existing after the row over image rights



Controversial football agent, Mino Raiola, agent for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, and more top players, has turned up the heat in his battle with FIFA 21, EA Sports, the world football governing body, FIFA, and the players union, FifPro, over his players’ image rights and names, which he alleges are being used in FIFA 21 without the proper permission.

He told Tuttosport, “I am currently working to delete FIFA from existing”, as his battle continues, now with more than 300 top footballers joining him and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, in their fight with EA Sports, with Raiola saying, “This is the beginning of something new”.

Raiola is no stranger to butting heads, last week being involved in a heated argument on a radio interview, with Simon Jordan, the former Crystal Palace boss, who accused Raiola of only starting the fight with EA Sports as he wants to earn money from it, which escalated into a full-blown row, with Raiola putting the phone down on Jordan, and he has now also reportedly told Manchester United that his player Paul Pogba no longer wants to play for them.

