THE Balearics President Francina Armengol announced on December 9 that with effect from December 10, the curfew in Mallorca will start at 10pm and run until 6am and this will last at least until December 21 when the situation will be reassessed.

The increase in the number of infections on the Island has prompted this decision which will have an immediate effect on the hospitality industry as all bars and restaurants will have to be closed by the start of curfew, meaning that closing time will be earlier.

The towns of in Lloseta, Soller and Muro will join Sa Pobla in having the interior of bars and restaurants closed to the public and use of terraces will be limited to 50 per cent capacity.

At this stage there is no intention to introduce perimeter closures between municipalities and it is hoped that the introduction of these new measures will ensure that the infection rates will drop and the President noted that adoption of similar restrictions in Ibiza earlier this year saw exactly that result.

