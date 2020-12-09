Forest Fire in El Atabal in Spain’s Malaga

SPECTACULAR forest fire threatens homes in El Atabal in Spain’s Malaga

Over a hectare of scrubland and pine trees have burned down in El Atabal near the Lo Olivos School in Malaga as the Royal Fire Department fought to control the blaze for several hours on the afternoon of Wednesday, December 9. Malaga Local Police at first feared that nearby houses would have to be evacuated, but fire fighters were able to redirect the flames.

Four fire crews were dispatched to the scene from 7:25pm after calls from several concerned citizens. Local police are investigating the cause of the fire, which some sources have claimed may have been started by groups of youngsters drinking and setting off fire crackers.

No injuries have been reported at this stage.

