Evil child killer who scalded her toddler with boiling water found guilty of murder

Evil child killer Katie Crowder who scalded her toddler with boiling water and then tried to cover her tracks has been found guilty of murder.

Nineteen-month-old Gracie suffered horrific burns but instead of rushing her to hospital, Crowder, 26, used vital time to try to hide her crime and make it appear like an accident.

-- Advertisement --



Gracie, who had burns covering around 65 per cent of her body, later died of her injuries in hospital.

A police investigation found Crowder had taken cocaine and watched Gracie die before raising the alarm.

She then rushed to her parents’ home on the same street and shouted, “She’s dead, she’s dead,” when her mother opened the door.

Crowder was found guilty of her murder at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, November 8, following a unanimous jury verdict.

The court was played a recording of the 999 call made by Crowder’s parents and their desperate attempts to resuscitate the little girl while they waited frantically for paramedics to arrive.

She was then rushed to King’s Mill Hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Crowder told police that she had filled a bucket of hot water to clean up after the family dog, but she left the bucket on the bathroom floor and went to put on some washing.

She claimed that when she returned, Gracie was on the bathroom floor with the bucket tipped over and the floor flooded with water.

However, police found very little water on the floor when they arrived.

The prosecution disputed Crowder’s claims that Gracie had tipped the water over herself, explaining that she could not have sustained the severity of burns that she had in this way.

The prosecution argued that the pain caused by her injuries would have made Gracie scream and that there was no way that Crowder could have been unaware what was happening.

The court heard that Gracie’s injuries were not immediately life-threatening and “had she received help straight away she could very well have lived”.

Experts said Gracie’s death would not have been immediate and police believe that Crowder used the time to clean up after herself before getting help.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Routledge, Senior Investigating Officer on the case, said there were “inconsistencies” in Crowder’s story which “raised concerns from the outset.

He added: “I welcome today’s verdict which serves as justice for Gracie. What her mother Crowder put her through was absolutely appalling and I am glad she will now be jailed for this horrendous crime.

“Nobody likes to think a parent can do that to their own child.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Evil child killer who scalded her toddler with boiling water found guilty of murder”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.