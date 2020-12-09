Elderly man dies in pool fall

A MAN, 80, died after falling into a swimming pool on a property located in Cullar Vega, Granada.

The emergency services received a call from a person saying that they had pulled an elderly man from the water of a swimming pool at a house in Calle Lavadero at around 7.15pm.

Paramedics, Local Police and Guardia Civil attended the scene, but according to the 112 emergency services, they were only able to confirm the man’s death and the coroner was called in to remove the body.

