‘CRUISE TO NOWHERE’ Ends After Passenger Tests Positive for coronavirus



The Royal Caribbean experimental cruise named ‘Cruise To Nowhere’, on the ‘Quantum of the Seas’ ship has had to return to port earlier than planned after a passenger on board tested positive for coronavirus, having only left Singapore port on Monday, December 7.

-- Advertisement --



The idea behind this unique cruise was that it would depart Singapore, head out to sea for 4 days, without docking anywhere, and then return to Singapore, in an experiment designed by the Singapore Tourist Board to develop a “safe cruising” programme, to try and revive the hard-hit industry and breathe some new life into it, and was only open to residents of Singapore, with all passengers tested before embarking, and social distancing measures in place on board, and the ship with only fifty percent of its capacity of passengers.