COVID: Spain’s cumulative incidence at its lowest since August

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
COVID: Spain's cumulative incidence at its lowest since August

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has confirmed the cumulative incidence in Spain has fallen to 193 Covid cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days – below 200 for the first time since August.

According to the Ministry of Health, 9,773 new coronavirus infections have been registered since Monday, December 7, and 373 deaths.

-- Advertisement --

Since the start of the pandemic, the death toll has reached 47,019 with a total of 1,712,101 positive cases.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “COVID: Spain’s cumulative incidence at its lowest since August”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleThe Valencian Community adds 37 deaths and 1,527 new cases
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here