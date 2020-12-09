COVID: Spain’s cumulative incidence at its lowest since August

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has confirmed the cumulative incidence in Spain has fallen to 193 Covid cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days – below 200 for the first time since August.

According to the Ministry of Health, 9,773 new coronavirus infections have been registered since Monday, December 7, and 373 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, the death toll has reached 47,019 with a total of 1,712,101 positive cases.

