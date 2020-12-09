CANARY ISLANDS Make It Easier For Brits To Enter from December 10



The regional government has announced a decree, that changes their current policy on Brits entering The Canary Islands, as from Thursday, December 10, allowing British citizens to enter with a negative rapid antigen test result, which costs a fraction of the currently required PCR test, and is more readily available, and accessible, although, the PCR test result is still acceptable.

Ángel Víctor Torres, the Canary Islands President, insists his government has the right to make its own rules regarding who can enter the territories, and how, saying that he has no desire to enter into any argument with the Spanish Executive, and as yet, there has been no comment from Madrid.

A statement issued by the Canary government says “This decree is based on the powers derived from the State of Alarm – whose delegated competent authority is the regional president – in the condition of Ultraperipheral Region (RUP) that the Canary Islands have within the European Union; the Statute of Autonomy; the indications of the Public Health and microbiology technicians; and the accumulated experience with the tourist law decree that establishes the obligation to present a certificate of antigen test or PCR with a negative result in regulated accommodation establishments in the Canary Islands”.

