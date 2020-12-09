Benidorm Woman Arrested For Falsely Reporting Robbery

BENIDORM woman arrested for falsely reporting a robbery in order to claim insurance money

The National Police have arrested a 37-year-old Spanish woman in Benidorm for falsely reporting that two men on a motorbike had snatched her bag containing €6,000 in cash. Police launched a search in the area after the alleged attack, and the woman filed a complaint, stating that she had been on the way to the bank to lodge her business takings when the two young men mugged her.

However, police soon realised something didn’t quite add up, and they uncovered her fraud when they examined CCTV footage in the area and discovered that she lied about being robbed. When confronted, she stated that she had made it all up and that what had really happened is that when she left work she had gone shopping and on that route, she must have lost her money.

Finally, the agents arrested the woman they accused of simulating a crime and misappropriation.

